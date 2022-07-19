iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

