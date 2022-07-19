iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.