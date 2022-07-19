iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

