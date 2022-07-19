iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amia Capital LLP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 1,027,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,946,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

