iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

