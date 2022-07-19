iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

