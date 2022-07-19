iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Trimmed by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.30. 13,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,060. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

