iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

