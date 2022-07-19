iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

