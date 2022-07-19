J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $6.36 on Tuesday, hitting $174.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.40.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

