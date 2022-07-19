J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 190 ($2.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,958. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.