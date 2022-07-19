James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $260.50

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 26453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.50 ($3.17).

James Fisher and Sons Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £131.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.22.

About James Fisher and Sons

(Get Rating)

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.