Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.90 and last traded at C$34.97. 34,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.28.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.14.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

