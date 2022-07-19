JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,363,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 6,517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,919.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSTF remained flat at $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

