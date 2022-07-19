JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 530.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.13).

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.39) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.46) to GBX 735 ($8.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 132 ($1.58) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.12. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,844.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

