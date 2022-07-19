Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €52.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from €59.00 ($59.60) to €52.00 ($52.53) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.40) to €42.00 ($42.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.40) to €45.00 ($45.45) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.56) to €53.00 ($53.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

