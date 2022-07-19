Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,421 shares.The stock last traded at $29.21 and had previously closed at $28.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 63,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 957,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

