Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.00. The stock has a market cap of $487.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

