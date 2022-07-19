JOE (JOE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.56 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, JOE has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $108.44 million and $8.56 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00386992 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018990 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
JOE Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 291,566,860 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
