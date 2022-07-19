JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 49,016 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.81.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after buying an additional 293,812 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $20,011,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 496,178 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 1,407,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,364,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 246,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

