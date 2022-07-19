Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.30 billion-$94.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.04 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.69. 13,208,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

