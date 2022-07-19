Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

