Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 15,663 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 385.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

