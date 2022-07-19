Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 344.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

ESGD opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

