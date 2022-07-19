Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $406,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

NYSE FDX opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $301.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.