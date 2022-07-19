Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $289.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

