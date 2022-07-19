Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

