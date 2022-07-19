Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 329 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 0.2 %

VFC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

