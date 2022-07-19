Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 658 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 144,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 62,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

