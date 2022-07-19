JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital downgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.70.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.01. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

