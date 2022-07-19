JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $31.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 over the last ninety days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after buying an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.