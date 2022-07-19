JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,260

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.70) to GBX 915 ($10.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.36) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,244.44 ($14.88).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:WPP traded up GBX 28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 839 ($10.03). 3,409,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,160. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 867.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.04. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.72).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.