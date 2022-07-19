JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Target Price to $19.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 726,131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $3,965,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

