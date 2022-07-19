JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,205 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

