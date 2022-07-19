Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 162.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Kape Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

KAPE traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 285.80 ($3.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,319. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,572.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 330.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.14.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

