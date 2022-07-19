Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 162.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Kape Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %
KAPE traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 285.80 ($3.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,319. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,572.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 330.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.14.
About Kape Technologies
Featured Stories
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.