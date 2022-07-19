Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.38 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00008392 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $453.27 million and $51.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00107705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00262047 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00043591 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 235,265,337 coins and its circulating supply is 230,296,588 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

