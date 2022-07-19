Kava.io Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

