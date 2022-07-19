Kava.io (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00105849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00259633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008358 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

