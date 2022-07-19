KB Financial Group (KB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 253,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

