KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Up 26.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 89,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$17.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Insider Activity at KDA Group

In other news, Director Michael Winslow Kinley bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,500.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

