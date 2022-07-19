KeyCorp Analysts Give Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) a $30.00 Price Target

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SIX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 1,562,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 660,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

