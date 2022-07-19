KeyCorp Begins Coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

