Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Keyera Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.93 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
See Also
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.