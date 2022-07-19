Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Keyera Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.93 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.92.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

