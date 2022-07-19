Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,930 shares.The stock last traded at $62.02 and had previously closed at $60.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.