Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kidpik Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PIK opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidpik (PIK)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.