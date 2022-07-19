Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kidpik Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PIK opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

