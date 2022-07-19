Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,006.7 days.

Kinnevik Price Performance

Kinnevik stock remained flat at 15.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 16.26. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of 15.72 and a 52-week high of 46.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNKBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

