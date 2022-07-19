KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in June

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.