Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Cap of $757.58 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $757.58 million and $99.33 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00371902 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,987,650 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

