Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 10.5%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 5,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 774,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $516.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.