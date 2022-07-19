Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 10.5%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 5,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 774,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $516.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

