KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of KOSÉ stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

