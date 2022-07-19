KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of KOSÉ stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile
