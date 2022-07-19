Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 48.0% in June

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koss

In other Koss news, Director William Jesse Sweasy acquired 17,153 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Koss has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of -1.09.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Articles

